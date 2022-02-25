Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies

Uma Kannan By

BENGALURU: The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation on Thursday tumbled 9.95% to USD 1.59 trillion in the last 24 hours, as Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine. Fearing further price drops, crypto investors offloaded their digital assets. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, slashed to a one-month low and was trading below USD 35,000 in the noon. However, it recovered back to $35,500 by 8 pm.

Other altcoins such as Ethereum and Binance Coin too fell 12% on Thursday. In rupee terms, Bitcoin fell nearly 8% and was trading in the red at Rs 28,14,937, while Ethereum slashed 11% to Rs 1,91,781. Geopolitical volatility has a broad economic impact, and crypto is not immune to this, said Ashish Singhal, Founder and CEO, CoinSwitch.

“Users must keep in mind that risk and reward go hand in hand and can be influenced by outside factors. All users must do their own research before buying any crypto,” he said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped to its lowest since the start of the year as the world braces itself for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Mirroring traditional markets, the crypto market capitalisation dipped into the reds as geopolitical uncertainties grew, drawing an increasingly interconnected relationship between digital assets and the financial markets, CoinDCX said.

While crypto has historically moved inversely to traditional markets—in the case of the start of the pandemic that triggered bitcoin’s 2020 rally—this developing trend could be an indication of the maturation of the crypto sector and its growing position in mainstream finance, the exchange added.

Going forward, with no end in sight for the ongoing geopolitical conflict, the digital asset sector may face extended uncertainties, say experts. However, with regulatory discussion starting to take shape, and funds allocating towards crypto more than ever before, the digital asset space is definitely one to watch out for, say experts.

