BMW India commences bookings for new X4

The much-awaited Sports Activity Coupe will be available in a special 'Black Shadow Edition' in limited numbers only, the automaker said in a statement.

Published: 25th February 2022 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

BMW India

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Luxury automaker BMW India on Friday said it has commenced pre-launch bookings for the new X4.

The car can be exclusively reserved online through the BMW Shop for Rs 50,000 only, it added.

The automaker said the refreshed version of the model would come with new exterior looks, modern interior, improved equipment and updated infotainment.

The car is scheduled to be launched in India in March 2022. Deliveries will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis, the company said.

Comments

