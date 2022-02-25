FDI equity inflows dip 16 per cent during April-December 2021 to USD 43.17 billion: DPIIT data

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflows into India contracted by 16 per cent to USD 43.17 billion during the April-December 2021 period, according to data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The inflows had stood at USD 51.47 billion during the corresponding period of the previous year. The total FDI inflows (which includes equity inflows, re-invested earnings and other capital) aggregated at USD 60.34 billion during the nine month period of the current fiscal year as against USD 67.5 billion in the year-ago period.

The equity inflows in the third quarter of this fiscal (October-December 2021) also declined to USD 12 billion as against USD 21.46 billion in the corresponding period of 2020, the data showed.

The total FDI inflows fell to USD 17.94 billion during the third quarter as against USD 26.16 billion in the year-ago period. During April-December 2021, Singapore was at the top with USD 11.7 billion worth of investments.

It was followed by the US (USD 7.52 billion), Mauritius (USD 6.58 billion), Cayman Islands (USD 2.74 billion), Netherlands (USD 2.66 billion) and UK (USD 1.44 billion).

The computer software and hardware sector attracted the highest inflows of USD 10.25 billion during the nine-month period of this fiscal. It was followed by the automobile industry (USD 5.96 billion), services sector (USD 5.35 billion), construction (infrastructure) activities (USD 1.6 billion) and pharma (USD 1.2 billion), the data showed.