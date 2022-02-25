STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Forex reserves jump by USD 2.76 billion to USD 632.95 billion

During the reporting week, the rise in overall reserves was on account of an increase in the foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, RBI weekly data released showed.

Published: 25th February 2022 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

Forex reserves

Representative image (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 2.762 billion to USD 632.952 billion for the week ended February 18 on a healthy rise in the value of gold reserves and core currency assets, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had declined by USD 1.763 billion to USD 630.19 billion.

During the reporting week, the rise in overall reserves was on account of an increase in the foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data released on Friday showed.

FCA increased by USD 1.496 billion to USD 567.06 billion in the week ended February 18, it said.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by USD 1.274 billion to USD 41.509 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) decreased by USD 11 million to USD 19.162 billion, RBI said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF increased by USD 4 million to USD 5.221 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Forex Dollars RBI FCA
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp