Investors lose Rs 13 lakh crore as markets plunge

Ram Sahgal By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: On a day when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Nifty and Sensex fell the most in 23 months, wiping out a whopping Rs 13.28 lakh crore of investor wealth.

The Nifty’s 815-point fall and the Sensex’s 2,702-point plunge on Thursday mean that both frontline indices have now entered correction territory, closing more than 10% off their record highs in October last year. The Nifty and Sensex after Thursday’s closing at 16,247.95 and 54,529.91 were trading 12.66% and 12.39% respectively below their October 2021 record highs.

Calling the Ukrainian crisis an extraordinary event, Vikas Khemani, co-founder of Carnelian Asset Management, advised “waiting on the sidelines” for a week before buying on any dip. Rohit Srivastava, founder of IndiaCharts, expects the next supports to kick in at 16,000 for Nifty and 53,600 for Sensex.

The fallout from the invasion, besides roiling global stock markets, drove up commodity prices significantly. Underscoring the uncertain sentiment in the market, fear gauge India Vix closed up 30% at 31.98, the highest close in 18 months. A reading above 20 signals high bearishness.