STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BitConnect's Indian origin founder indicted in USD 2.4 billion cryptocurrency fraud

Satish Kumbhani has also been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and manipulation in addition to the fraudulent cryptocurrency investment platform.

Published: 27th February 2022 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

fake, fraudster

Image for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

Satish Kumbhani, the founder of BitConnect, was indicted by a US federal grand jury on charges that he orchestrated a global Ponzi scheme and raised USD 2.4 billion from investors.

Kumbhani has also been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and manipulation in addition to the fraudulent cryptocurrency investment platform.

Kumbhani could face a maximum of 70 years of prison penalty.

Attorney for the Southern District of California, Randy Grossman, said, “This indictment alleges a massive cryptocurrency scheme that defrauded investors of more than $2 Bn. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners are committed to pursuing justice for victims of cryptocurrency fraud.”

According to court documents, he reportedly misled investors about the platform’s supposed proprietary technology – ‘BitConnect Trading Bot’ and ‘Volatility Software.’ 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BitConnect Satish Kumbhani ponzi scam crypto scam
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp