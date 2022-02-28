STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GDP grows 5.4 per cent in December quarter

The gross domestic product had expanded by 0.7 per cent in the corresponding period of 2020-21, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian economy grew by 5.4 per cent in the October-December quarter of 2021-22, official data released on Monday showed.

The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 0.7 per cent in the corresponding period of 2020-21, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

In its second advance estimates of national accounts, the NSO has projected 8.9 per cent growth in 2021-22.

In its first advance estimates released in January, it had projected 9.2 per cent growth for 2021-22 as against a contraction of 6.6 per cent in 2020-21.

The economy had grown by 20.3 per cent in the first quarter of this fiscal due to lower base effect.

In the second quarter, the GDP grew by 8.5 per cent.

China's economy grew by 4 per cent in October-December 2021.

