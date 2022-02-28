STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keep your Death File ready

There is no reason why the financial planning exercise should not be done at home - or in the advisor’s office. 

By PV Subramanyam
Recently I lost a friend - about 8 months ago. He was an investor who did his own investing, but he would call me once in a while to have his invested. He had NEVER invested in a mutual fund if I said NO. If I said yes, he would still do due diligence, and then decide NOT TO invest, but my NO was a no.

Once he died, I did speak to his wife, but since I did not know her enough, I did not talk about the investments that he had made. It was too early too, I thought.

Make no mistake, he was 66 years of age, so the grief was a little subdued - but as usual (these days) his mother being alive was the real tragedy.

Recently my friend’s brother spoke to me and said that his sister-in-law had lost a lot of money in a PMS scheme and what I knew about the investments? ??I was surprised that they had put money in a PMS - when you have only `4 crore, an investment of `50 lakh in one PMS scheme did not make sense. I told him that. He thought that she was ASKING me before investing. I clarified that I was not an ‘adviser’ and was just helping him with his queries. 

He was himself a finance person and he knew what to do.His wife had gone to a friendly neighbourhood Adviser - and sorry to say - he had virtually torn the portfolio to shreds. She now had a PMS, a Unit Linked Pension plan for herself and her son. The son was a little challenged and was not very capable of looking after his own money. 

My friend had made no arrangement for how the corpus had to be invested - and he kept postponing the problem. He did not look very concerned - but I will now not pass value judgement. It is too late anyway.
The new advisor had asked her to invest in direct equities (he was a broker of course), put money in an equity PMS, and had taken Unit Linked Pension plans with a lot of equity. This was not the portfolio one would recommend to a 65 year old housewife with almost zero level of understanding of investing.

This story leads us to the most important thing - the family should know what is happening to the finances. When I say family I mean husband, wife, and the children. There is no reason why the financial planning exercise should not be done at home - or in the advisor’s office. 

His brother assumed that since the person who died used to ask me, I was his advisor. His wife assumed that if she went to an advisor he would keep her interest at the top of his mind. She knew that her brother-in-law was in the US and could not add much value. I did not talk too much to her - except for an occasional hello and bye. Her portfolio is now almost in the ICU. It needs a lot of help.

Do not let this happen to your family. Do pay attention to communicate well to everybody around - wife, kids, parents. Keep your will and ‘Death file’ ready. 

Make sure your family knows who is the advisor and for what - CA, portfolio adviser, lawyer - and please explain your portfolio and the role of each one of these advisors.

PV Subramanyam
writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire Rich - Invest C 40 a day’

