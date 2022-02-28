STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee slips to 75.35 against US dollar as crude oil spikes

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 5.46 per cent to USD 103.28 per barrel amid war in Ukraine.

Published: 28th February 2022 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Indian currency, rupees, INR, money

Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee slipped by 2 paise to 75.35 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday due to rising crude oil prices amid deepening tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Sustained foreign capital outflows also weighed on investor sentiment, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weak at 75.73 against the US dollar.

However, it recovered most of its losses to quote at 75.35 at 1530 hrs, down 2 paise from the previous close.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.46 per cent higher at 97.06.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 5.46 per cent to USD 103.28 per barrel amid war in Ukraine.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex ended 388.76 points or 0.70 per cent higher at 56,247.28, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 135.50 points or 0.81 per cent to close at 16,793.90.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,470.70 crore, as per stock exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee Sensex Nifty USD
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp