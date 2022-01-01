STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Commerce Ministry extends deadline for exporters to submit applications for pending dues

On September 9, the government announced to release Rs 56,027 crore against pending tax refunds of exporters under different export incentive schemes.

Published: 01st January 2022

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The last date for exporters to submit online applications to claim their pending dues under different export promotion schemes has been extended by one month till January 31, 2022, according to a notification of the commerce ministry.

On September 9, the government announced to release Rs 56,027 crore against pending tax refunds of exporters under different export incentive schemes. On September 17 this year, the ministry had fixed December 31 as the last date.

"The last date of submitting applications under MEIS, SEIS, ROSCTL, ROSL and 2 per cent additional adhoc incentive, which was earlier notified to be December 31, 2021, has been extended till January 31, 2022," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

For claiming pending refunds under the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS), the ministry said exporters can submit applications for exports made during the period from July 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019, and from April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020, and from April 2020 to December 31, 2020.

Under the Services Export from India Scheme (SEIS), they can file applications for exports made during 2018-20. Similarly, textile exporters can file applications for exports made from March 7, 2019, to December 31, 2020, under the RoSCTL (Rebate of State and Central Levies and Taxes) scheme.

Commenting on this, leading exporter of Mumbai and founder Chairman of Technocraft Industries India Sharad Kumar Saraf said the decision to extend the last date for the application of scrip-based schemes is a welcome move.

He said that it shows the government's sensitivity to the difficulties faced by exporters in these challenging times.

