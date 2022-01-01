STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Dec YoY GST collection rises 13 per cent to over Rs 1.29 lakh crore

Besides, the Centre has settled Rs 25,568 crore to CGST and Rs 21,102 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

Published: 01st January 2022 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India's GST collection rose 13 per cent in December 2021 on a year-on-year basis to Rs 1,29,780 crore.

However, December's collections declined on a sequential basis from Rs 1,31,526 crore reported for November.

"The revenues for the month of December 2021 are 13 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and 26 per cent higher than the GST revenues in December 2019," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

"During the month, revenues from import of goods was 36 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 5 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year."

Accordingly, the overall collection includes CGST of Rs 22,578 crore, SGST of Rs 28,658 crore, IGST of Rs 69,155 crore and cess of Rs 9,389 crore.

Besides, the Centre has settled Rs 25,568 crore to CGST and Rs 21,102 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

Consequently, the total revenue of Centre and the States last month after settlements is Rs 48,146 crore for CGST and Rs 49,760 crore for the SGST.

"The GST collection in the month is close to Rs 1.30 lakh crore despite reduction of 17 per cent in the number of e-way bills generated in the month of November, 2021 (Rs 6.1 crore) as compared to the month of October, 2021 (Rs 7.4 crore) due to improved tax compliance and better tax administration by both Central and State Tax authorities."

"The average monthly gross GST collection for the third quarter of the current year has been Rs 1.30 lakh crore against the average monthly collection of Rs 1.10 lakh crore and Rs 1.15 lakh crore in the first and second quarters respectively."

In addition, the ministry cited that economic recovery, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers have been contributing to the enhanced GST.

"The improvement in revenue has also been due to various rate rationalisation measures undertaken by the Council to correct inverted duty structure."

"It is expected that the positive trend in the revenues will continue in the last quarter as well."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST Tax Income Tax
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp