STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

I-T finds irregularities in two Chinese mobile firms

TNIE had earlier reported that Income Tax officials conducted search operations at over a dozen premises of Chinese smartphone companies.

Published: 01st January 2022 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Income Tax, Income Tax Department

Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department on Friday said two major smartphone companies have made remittance in the nature of royalty, to and on behalf of its group companies located abroad, which aggregates to more than Rs 5500 crore. According to sources, the two companies are  India’s largest smartphone maker Xiaomi and Oppo. 

It added the search operation has also brought out the modus operandi of purchase of the components for manufacturing of mobile handsets.  

“It is gathered that both these companies had not complied with the regulatory mandate prescribed under the Income-tax Act, 1961 for disclosure of transactions with associated enterprises. Such lapse makes them liable for penal action under the Income-tax Act, 1961, the quantum of which could be in the range of more than Rs 1000 crore,” the Dept said in a statement. 

TNIE had earlier reported that Income Tax officials conducted search operations at over a dozen premises of Chinese smartphone companies. Major players such as Oppo, Xiaomi and One Plus were covered in the searches.

Meanwhile, the GST Mumbai East Commissionerate of Mumbai Zone, have detected GST Evasion of Rs 40.5 crore at WazirX. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chinese Mobile Firms Income Tax Income Tax Department
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp