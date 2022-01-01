I-T finds irregularities in two Chinese mobile firms

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department on Friday said two major smartphone companies have made remittance in the nature of royalty, to and on behalf of its group companies located abroad, which aggregates to more than Rs 5500 crore. According to sources, the two companies are India’s largest smartphone maker Xiaomi and Oppo.

It added the search operation has also brought out the modus operandi of purchase of the components for manufacturing of mobile handsets.

“It is gathered that both these companies had not complied with the regulatory mandate prescribed under the Income-tax Act, 1961 for disclosure of transactions with associated enterprises. Such lapse makes them liable for penal action under the Income-tax Act, 1961, the quantum of which could be in the range of more than Rs 1000 crore,” the Dept said in a statement.

TNIE had earlier reported that Income Tax officials conducted search operations at over a dozen premises of Chinese smartphone companies. Major players such as Oppo, Xiaomi and One Plus were covered in the searches.

Meanwhile, the GST Mumbai East Commissionerate of Mumbai Zone, have detected GST Evasion of Rs 40.5 crore at WazirX.