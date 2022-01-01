Maveric Systems targets Rs 520 crore revenue in FY22

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Digital transformation player Maveric Systems is planning to open a new delivery capability in Pune by April 2022. It is also aiming to clock Rs 520 crore revenue in FY22.

“We expect to grow with a CAGR of 35% over the next two years, driven by robust growth across our strategic and key customers (global top 10 banks and regional banking leaders) that contribute to 90% of our revenue,”

Ranga Reddy, Global CEO, Maveric Systems, told TNIE. The company helps global banking and fintech leaders accelerate business transformation and its clients include Standard Chartered, Citigroup, Metro Bank, Samba, Al Rajhi and Saudi Hollandi, the leading banks from The Middle East.

Maveric is now focusing on building sales, consulting as well as near shore delivery capabilities in Europe. “Acquiring new customers and driving transformation engagements with them will be key for us in the next fiscal,” Reddy said.

The company is planning to hire over 1,300 people in 2022. “In March 2021, we started with about 2,000 people and we are likely to end up with 3,200 employees by March 2022. We are looking to hire associates across the locations Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune,” he said.

Banks have been actively adopting AI/ML-based technologies across areas like fraud detection, regulatory compliance and wealth management.

Talking about this, Reddy said, “AI adoption is also prevalent in advanced levels of analytics for driving newer customer-centric products and profitability. Most of these have been accelerated on account of pandemic. McKinsey estimates that AI has the potential to generate up to $1 trillion additional value for the global banking industry annually.”