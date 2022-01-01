Ola claims to dispatch EVs, consumers complain of quality

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After much delay, Ola Electric claims to have dispatched all units of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters to its customers.

Ola Chairman and Group Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal, said on Twitter on Friday that all electric scooters that were scheduled for delivery in December have left its facility.

Ola Electric, one of the newest EV makers in India, began deliveries of its e-scooters from December 15 after numerous delays and extensions. The deliveries started approximately four months after the launch of the scooters took place.

“We’ve dispatched vehicles to ALL who purchased. Some in transit, most already at delivery centres near you getting through the RTO ( regional transport office) registration process. The registration process took longer than we anticipated as a fully digital process is new for all,” said Aggarwal.

He added, “Lots of learnings for us on varied RTO systems, regulations across states. Will be faster with registration in future!” Aggarwal also said that the company would be launching the next purchase window for the scooters very soon.

Meanwhile, a number of consumers took on Twitter to complain that they are yet to receive an update on the delivery of the scooters.

One twitter user said that he was told to change his booked scooter colour from silver and once he did that there wasn’t any update from Ola. A section of consumers who have received deliveries of the scooter are seen pointing out issues with the scooters.

A consumer said on Twitter last week that his Ola S1 pro, in less than 6km of drive after delivery, has to be towed away for screeching noises and headlight issues, while another consumer posted pictures of his newly delivered S1 pro which had cracks and dents all over the body.

