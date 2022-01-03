2022: A year for multi-asset strategy

By Express News Service

The ultra-low-cost money showered by the global central bank to counter the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic, has propelled the global equity market to $120 trillion-a record high. The expected tapering in 2022 could test investors’ nerves owing to resultant heightened volatility as global central banks start turning off their taps--at a time when there is little comfort on valuation.

If the central banks shift towards a more aggressive monetary tightening stance, it may result in a surge in market volatility, particularly in Emerging Markets like India. The risk-on sentiment among foreign investors, particularly to hedge funds, can be gauged from the fact that the FPI has sold more than $5 billion in the December quarter.

Despite a host of global concerns, the Indian market is on a strong footing when looked at as per the Valuation, Cycle, Triggers and Sentiment (VCTS) framework. On the valuation front, Indian equities are trading at 22 times one year forward, a 40% premium to long-term average and market cap to GDP ratio will be above the historical average. Our Equity Valuation Index highlights that valuations are not cheap and recommends equity investing only with a long term perspective while strictly adhering to asset allocation framework.

Soumyadip sinha

We believe the economy is on the verge of capex recovery led by government policy and expenditure push which shall give impetus to private capex and consumption demand by creating employment. Owing to these factors, we expect business cycle to improve further. Corporates have deleveraged, government fiscal deficit is under control and non-performing loans cycle of the financial sector too is under control.

The manufacturing sector in India has been under stress for most part of the previous decade. The sector faced problems of high debt or of deflation being exported out of China where over-capacity left most manufacturers with very low profits and low return on equities. Indian manufacturing stands to benefit from the China+1 strategy adopted by various global manufacturers. Crack down on Chinese technology companies and disruption of global supply chains as was seen during the pandemic times has reinforced the China+1 strategy. In fact, today manufacturing is doing very well, profitability is picking up and on top of it, they have announced capacity expansions.

Infrastructure is another space, where the government has been continuously spending and where private sector capex was almost absent in the last 10 years. Construction and real estate which are large employment generating sectors are also showing signs of a pick-up.

On trigger perspective, the US Fed dialling back and severity of new Covid variants are the near term triggers the market will be watching out for. And finally in terms of sentiment, while investor sentiment appears to be buoyant, the euphoria emerging in the primary market is a worrying sign.

Investment Take

It has been seen historically, that when asset prices reach a fully valued level, they tend to exhibit higher volatility. So, equity markets in India could tend to be volatile owing to the developments surrounding Fed announcements and owing to the uncertainties related to how Coronavirus may pan out. While equity markets may do well over long term, our medium term view is cautious.

If you over invested in risky assets, then it is better to prune one’s exposure. In the current circumstance, investors adopting a blend of active investment style and multi-asset strategy are likely to get superior outcome compared with sticking to single-asset strategy. Investors should look at a combination of other assets including debt, gold, real estate and global funds. This is where a multi-asset strategy or multi-asset fund comes in.

We are overweight domestic facing sectors such as autos, banks, telecom and some of the defensive sectors which have corrected like pharma and healthcare.

On the other hand, we are underweight consumer non-durables as we believe the cash flow of the lower strata of population is scarred due to the after effects of the pandemic leading to stress on the consumption side. Looking at the debt side, the returns are likely to be muted in an increasing interest rate environment, but in the medium-term it can potentially give superior risk-adjusted returns and one needs to have a portion of their portfolio in debt from the perspective of capital preservation.

Sankaran Naren

The Author is Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company