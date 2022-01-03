A Dozen Good Financial Habits, or Resolutions!

PV Subramanyam By

Express News Service

I have no clue whether resolutions work, but I guess people make them anyway. So here are some things that you can do..

Keep improving your financial literacy - reading books on Investing is much better than trying to ‘learn’ on Social media.

Look after your physical health - sadly there is not enough government nudge on improving your health. Improving your health is one good way to keep away from Covid and other contagious diseases. Fitter people have also recovered faster if they have been impacted.

People talking personal finance from just personal experience are shallow. It takes a lot of learning, education and personal experience to be able to teach personal finance.

Personal finance is easy But boring. See if you are up to doing it. If you are not, go to a financial planner - Registered Investment Adviser, I mean.

Improve your credit score -especially if your score is below 700 points.

Look for a better job! There is no point in staying on in a bad job and complaining about the rest of your life. It is time wasted, and a lot of energy lost in cribbing.

If you are a businessman start planning your exit from the business! One day you will have to exit the business anyway- being prepared for that is much better than leaving your family in the lurch and they will run from pillar to post trying to fix things which were anyway not broken!

Personal finance is a family activity - involve the kids too. When your children are about 14 years of age, they understand what you are doing. It is good to involve them and tell them why the moneys are invested, where it is invested, and how it can be accessed if you are not around. When you make an assumption that they will eventually find out, remember it could be a very expensive (and unnecessary) assumption.

Make a budget and stick to it - again remember this is an easy to give advice, but difficult to do. This is also a family activity and you should sit and do it as a family. Have your expenses credit card and “borrowing” credit card separate. Make sure that even if you do borrow, all the payment is made in FULL on or before the due date

Automate your expense payment and your investing - this removes the need to think every month. It also means that you will not miss any monthly utility payment. Missing a payment like electricity payment can cause a lot of inconvenience and embarrassment.

Make your Will. Today. Preferably now. Many people do not understand the need for a will. Nomination alone is not enough in case of assets like land and flat - Real Estate in particular. The nominee is just holding the asset for giving it to the ‘real’ owners.

What it means is that your children can challenge your wife (nominee) in a worst case scenario. Also for selling the Real estate, she will need to prove that she has good title - nomination is not enough.

The list is endless, but I am restricting myself to a dozen good things to implement. No, one does not have to wait for 12 months to start implement thing. Just go ahead and make these things possible!

Happy 2022!

PV subramanyam

writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire Rich - Invest C 40 a day’