Lockdown of retail business should be last resort in case of extreme strain on health infra: RAI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Monday said partial or total lockdown of retail businesses should only be considered as a last resort in case of extreme strain on healthcare infrastructure, amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Asserting that ensuring economic health and continuity of employment is as important as saving lives, the retailers' body also said emphasis should be given on strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour.

"Partial or total lockdown of retail businesses should only be considered as a last resort in case of extreme strain on healthcare infrastructure as ensuring economic health and continuity of employment is as important as saving lives," RAI said in a statement.

Instead, it added, "emphasis should be given on strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour such as masking, social distancing and sanitisation by citizens and businesses alike."

Highlighting the steps taken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which has adopted a new model of reporting by mentioning number of asymptomatic patients, hospitalisations, oxygenated beds occupied and number of discharged patients on a daily basis, RAI said this is an accurate measure of the situation as it gives a realistic picture and avoids panic among citizens.

"We hope all states adopt this model and make decisions about restricting economic activity (based on) hospitalizations rather than the positivity rate," RAI said. According to the Union health ministry's data updated on Monday, India recorded 33,750 fresh cases of COVID-19.

Total 1,700 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 639 have recovered or migrated.