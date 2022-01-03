STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Lockdown of retail business should be last resort in case of extreme strain on health infra: RAI

Total 1,700 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 639 have recovered or migrated.

Published: 03rd January 2022 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Retail inflation, shopping

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Monday said partial or total lockdown of retail businesses should only be considered as a last resort in case of extreme strain on healthcare infrastructure, amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Asserting that ensuring economic health and continuity of employment is as important as saving lives, the retailers' body also said emphasis should be given on strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour.

"Partial or total lockdown of retail businesses should only be considered as a last resort in case of extreme strain on healthcare infrastructure as ensuring economic health and continuity of employment is as important as saving lives," RAI said in a statement.

Instead, it added, "emphasis should be given on strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour such as masking, social distancing and sanitisation by citizens and businesses alike."

Highlighting the steps taken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which has adopted a new model of reporting by mentioning number of asymptomatic patients, hospitalisations, oxygenated beds occupied and number of discharged patients on a daily basis, RAI said this is an accurate measure of the situation as it gives a realistic picture and avoids panic among citizens.

"We hope all states adopt this model and make decisions about restricting economic activity (based on) hospitalizations rather than the positivity rate," RAI said. According to the Union health ministry's data updated on Monday, India recorded 33,750 fresh cases of COVID-19.

Total 1,700 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 639 have recovered or migrated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Retailers Association COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp