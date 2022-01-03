STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Market starts 2022 with a bang: Sensex soars 929 points to reclaim 59,000

Starting off the session confidently, the BSE gauge further strengthened its gains as the trade progressed and went to hit the day's high of 59,266.39.

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian equity market kicked off 2022 on a bullish note on Monday, with the benchmark BSE Sensex surging over 900 points to reclaim the 59,000-level.

Starting off the session confidently, the BSE gauge further strengthened its gains as the trade progressed and went to hit the day's high of 59,266.39. It finally ended 929.40 points or 1.60 per cent higher at 59,183.22.

Likewise, the NSE Nifty soared 271.65 points or 1.57 per cent to settle at 17,625.70. Among the prominent gainers on the Sensex chart were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj FinServ, ICICI Bank, Axis bank, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank -- rising as much as 3.50 per cent.

In contrast, Dr Reddy's, M&M, Tech Mahindra and Nestle ended in the red. The Indian equity market ended the year 2021 on a high note on Friday. On the last trading day of 2021, the Sensex closed 459.50 points or 0.80 per cent higher at 58,253.82 and the Nifty ended 150.10 points or 0.87 per cent up at 17,354.05.

On yearly basis, the Sensex gained 21.99 per cent or 10,502.49 points, and the Nifty rose 24.11 per cent or 3,372.3 points during 2021.

Asian stock markets were mixed on the first trading day of 2022 on Monday. Hong Kong shares retreated while South Korea stocks gained. Markets in Japan and China were closed. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.49 per cent to USD 78.94 per barrel.

On Friday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market, as they purchased shares worth Rs 575.39 crore, according to stock exchange data.

