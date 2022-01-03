Understand ‘Open Interest’ in trading

Ram Sahgal By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Nifty active futures contract rose along with an increase in its open interest on Friday, indicating a build-up of bullish sentiment.

The price of the futures contract, expiring on January 27, rose by almost a percent to 17420, accompanied by an increase in open interest (OI) by 7% from the previous session.

The active futures refers to the near month, in this case January contract, while the mid-month futures is the February one and the far month the March contract.

Terms like open interest, active futures, etc. are Greek to most retail investors.

Most retail investors might not be even taking a plunge in the futures and options trade, yet taking cue from futures and options markets may help retail investors better time their investments in the equity market.

Basics of Open Interest

A futures contract facilitates the purchase or sale of an underlying asset for a predetermined price on a future date.

Index derivatives trading on Indian stock exchanges is cash settled while an increasing number of stocks are being made delivery based by the exchanges.

Open interest (OI), in simple terms, is an outstanding buy or sell position on such a futures contract.

The buyer or seller keeps his or her position open, rather than closing it out before the end of a session.

The effect of opening and closing out of positions intraday adds to the volume, not to the OI, which keeps rising or falling depending on whether people hold their positions beyond market closing.

The price-OI relationship can give an indication of market mood. For example, if price rise is accompanied by an OI rise, the sentiment (on the asset) is bullish. If the price falls and OI rises, the sentiment is bearish.

If the price rises but OI remains relatively flat, the asset, say, Nifty futures, is topping out and due for a correction while if the price falls and the OI change is insignificant, the asset is bottoming out.

“Apart from technicals, like charts, the price-OI relationship provides important pointers to the market or stock trend,” said SK Joshi, ED, Khambatta Securities, who in his previous role as director, finance, BPCL, set up the trading desk at the oil refiner.

Calculating OI

If trader A buys a futures contract and trader B sells one contract on Monday, there is one long and one short contract. By Monday end, OI is 1.

On Tuesday, trader C sells 3 contracts which trader A buys, the total short contracts are 4 and the long contracts are 4 (B = 1 short, C= 3 short and A = 4 long). OI is 4.

On Wednesday, trader C squares off her 3 shorts by buying them back from trader A.

Now, A holds 1 long contract and B holds 1 short contract , while C is out of the market , so the OI declines to 1.

This is how OI keeps changing. For every buyer, there is a seller and vice versa, which is why derivatives are called a zero sum game.