Apple briefly crosses record USD 3 trillion market cap

Shortly after hitting the USD 3-trillion milestone, the market cap dipped again a bit during the day and the stock closed at USD 182.01.

Published: 04th January 2022 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

The logo of Apple is illuminated at a store. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: The market cap of Apple finally crossed the $3-trillion mark, more than a year after surpassing the $2-trillion mark.

Shortly after hitting the $3-trillion milestone late on Monday, the market cap dipped again a bit during the day. The Apple stock closed at $182.01.

In order to officially designate Apple as the first publicly-traded company to have the $3-trillion valuation, the market cap must be above the $3-trillion mark when the market closes after the day's trade, reports The Verge.

Apple surpassed the $1-trillion mark three years ago.

The momentous growth has come owing to the success of iPhones and other products despite supply constraints.

In India, Apple doubled its Indian market share in its fiscal year that ended on September 30, 2021, according to CEO Tim Cook.

Apple estimated that supply constraints had around a $6 billion revenue dollar impact-driven primarily by industry-wide silicon shortages and Covid-related manufacturing disruptions.

"Even so, we set an all-time record for Mac and quarterly records for iPhone, iPad, Wearables, Home and Accessories representing 30 per cent year-over-year growth in products," Cook had said during an earnings call with analysts in October.

"During fiscal 2021, we earned nearly one-third of our revenue from emerging markets and doubled our business in India and Vietnam," he added.

The festive season's (Q4) full impact will be reflected in the next quarter and experts believe that iPhone 13 and 12 are likely to lead within the portfolio globally, including India.

Apple isn't the only company in the trillion-dollar club. Amazon, Google parent company Alphabet, Microsoft, and Tesla all have market caps exceeding $1 trillion.

