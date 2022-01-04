STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Comm min to launch Brand India Campaign to boost exports

This campaign, essentially focusing on quality, heritage, technology, value, and innovation would serve as an "umbrella campaign" for promoting goods and services exported by India.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the country's outbound shipments all set to cross USD 400 billion this fiscal year, the commerce ministry is planning to launch Brand India Campaign to give momentum to exports of both services and products in new markets, an official said.

This campaign would serve as an "umbrella campaign" for promoting goods and services exported by India, the official said.

In the initial stage, the campaign would focus on Indian exports in specific sectors such as gems and jewellery, textiles, plantation products (tea, coffee, spices), education, healthcare, pharma, and engineering.

It would essentially focus on quality, heritage, technology, value, and innovation.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has recently reviewed the status of Brand India Campaign of India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF).

IBEF is a trust established by Department of Commerce with the primary objective of promoting and creating international awareness of the 'Made in India' label in markets overseas and to facilitate dissemination of knowledge of Indian products and services.

"The need for such a uniform campaign is necessary because at present, different sectors have been promoted with individual identities in different ways," the official added.

The campaign approach would include focused export-oriented messaging to both buyers and consumers; new potential markets; Indian talent, tradition and modernity; and promotional events through digital channels and international events.

An agency will be selected and a Branding Steering Committee will be formed for the purpose besides creation of uniform logo identity, development of branding creatives (films, TVCs, print ads, digital banners).

