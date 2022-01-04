STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMart’s Q3 revenue rises 22 per cent to Rs 9,065 crore

Its total number of stores as of December 31, 2021 stood at 263, which is 17 more than the July-September quarter of this fiscal.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain DMart, announced its standalone revenue from operations rose 21.96% year-on-year to Rs 9,065.02 crore during the December quarter of 2021.

The company in an exchange filing on Sunday informed that it’s revenue stood at Rs 7,432.69 crore during October-December quarter of 2020, while it was at Rs 6,751.94 in the same quarter of 2019. 

“Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 stood at Rs 9,065.02 crore,” said Avenue Supermarts Ltd in a regulatory filing. 

Its total number of stores as of December 31, 2021 stood at 263, which is 17 more than the July-September quarter of this fiscal.

Avenue Supermarts had reported a standalone net profit of Rs 449 crore for July-September 2021, while its total revenue stood at Rs 7,650 crore during the quarter.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

