Exports up 37 per cent to record USD 37.29 billion

In November, the trade deficit widened to an all-time high at $22.91 billion, more than doubled from $10.19 billion in November 2020.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s merchandise export in December 2021 stood at $37.29 billion, the highest ever monthly achievement as per the data released by the commerce ministry on Monday. It is an increase of 37.0% over $27.22 billion in December 2020 and up 37.55% over $27.11 billion in December 2019.

However, imports also witnessed an increase as the country’s merchandise import in December 2021 was $59.27 billion, up 38.06% over $42.93 billion in December 2020 and an increase of 49.7% over $ 39.59 billion in December 2019.

Overall, the trade deficit in December 2021 was $21.99 billion. In November, the trade deficit widened to an all-time high at $22.91 billion, more than doubled from $10.19 billion in November 2020.

“India’s merchandise export in April-December 2021 was $299.74 billion, an increase of 48.85% over $201.37 billion in April-December 2020 and an increase of 25.80% over $238.27 billion in April-December 2019,” according to a commerce ministry statement.  

"India’s merchandise import in April-December 2021 was $443.71 billion, an increase of 69.27% over $262.13 billion in April-December 2020 and an increase of 21.84% over $364.18 billion in April-December 2019," the statement said. 

The export of non-petroleum products in December 2021 was $31.67 bn, registering a growth of over 27.31% compared to December 2020. The value of non-petroleum imports was $ 43.37 billion with a growth of 30.22% over $33.31 bn in December 2020 and 50.20% more than non-petroleum imports of $28.88 bn in December 2019.

$37.29 bn Total exports in December 21

$59.27 bn Total merchandise imports

$21.99 bn Trade deficit in December 21

