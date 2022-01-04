Upward move by markets hints at pre-budget rally

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Indian stock markets started 2022 with a bang with Nifty closing 272 points up (+1.6%) at 17626 levels, and Sensex closing at 929 points up (+1.6%) at 59183 levels. But it was Bank Nifty that stole the thunder as it closed 2.65% (940 points) at 36,422 levels.

Does Monday’s blistering 1.6% move in Nifty and the Sensex mark the beginning of a pre-budget rally?

Some analysts believe it does. They cite the rise in Bank Nifty options open interest put-call ratio and increase in open interest of the Bank Nifty futures to underscore their optimism that Nifty could test 18000-18200 levels, thanks to the participation by banks, which have underperformed the broader markets for two years.

After hitting a record high of 18604.45 on October 19, the Nifty corrected by 11.7% to test the support of 16410 on December 20.

From there it recovered to the January 3 closing of 17626, a jump of 7.4%. The Bank Nifty plunged 19% from its October 25 record of 41829.6 to 34018 on December 20. From there it recovered to 36422 on January 3, a bounce of 7%.

Rohit Srivastava, founder of IndiaCharts, said that the market could be witnessing the “beginning” of a “pre-budget” rally.

“Banks have been the laggards and I expect they will begin performing, which could help Nifty move toward its record high,” Srivastava said.

“After months of heavy call option selling we are seeing more put writing (selling) which is increasing the put call ratio, a bullish signal.”

When option sellers sell more put options than call options, it’s a sign that they don’t expect the market or stock to fall below the level they have sold minus the premium they received from the put buyer.

Gaurav Dua, head of capital markets strategy, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said Monday’s rally helped the Bank Nifty break above its 200 day moving average.

“Certain sectors like banks, NBFCs, autos and auto ancillaries are available at compelling valuations and given the government’s thrust on reviving rural demand and infra thrust in its Union Budget next month we expect prospects for these sectors to brighten this year, after 2021’s underperformance,” Dua added.

Banks, financials propel market

Nifty’s 272 point gain led by Coal India, Eicher Motors, Bajaj twins, ICICI Bank

Sensex 900-plus point rally led by Bajaj twins, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank

Monday’s cracking move was boosted by banks with the Bank Nifty closing above its 200 day moving average of 35706, a bullish sign

Nifty broke above its 50 day moving average of 17505, thanks to a rally in heavyweight financials like ICICI and Bajaj twins

Bank Nifty rises by whopping 2.65%, surpassing Nifty and Sensex’ 1.6% rise each