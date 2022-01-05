STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Airtel withdraws scheme for corporate restructuring announced in April 2021

In April, Bharti Airtel announced a new corporate structure in which it decided to separate its telecom business from other businesses. 

Published: 05th January 2022

Bharti Airtel.

Airtel. (Representational image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Bharti Airtel on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, dropped its plan to change its corporate structure that was announced in April 2021, and said it will continue with the existing corporate structure. It said the existing setup will be optimal to leverage reforms announced by the government for the telecom sector.

“The Board of Directors of Airtel is of the view that the existing corporate structure of the company is, therefore, optimal for leveraging these emerging opportunities and unlocking value while continuing to scale up Airtel’s digital businesses. Therefore, the scheme of arrangement for the new corporate structure announced on April 14, 2021 stands withdrawn,” Airtel said.

In April, Bharti Airtel announced a new corporate structure in which it decided to separate its telecom business from other businesses. As per the company, the new structure was expected to remove the telecom regulatory overhang on Airtel’s digital business and reduce statutory liabilities related to its mobility business, improving its operating income.

“The seminal telecom sector reforms package announced by the government of India has significantly boosted the outlook and investor confidence for the industry while simplifying the license framework. With a strong balance sheet and 5G ready network, Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”; “Company”) is well positioned to invest aggressively in the emerging growth opportunities offered by India’s digital economy,” said the company.

Airtel said it will merge its wholly-owned subsidiary Telesonic Networks with itself, resulting in a consolidation of fibre assets into the company, while Nettle Infrastructure Investments too will be merged with Airtel. In addition, Nettle Infrastructure Investments Limited will also be merged with Airtel. “As announced earlier, the Company will pursue its plan to eventually fold the DTH business (Bharti Telemedia) into Airtel to move towards the NDCP vision of converged services to customers,” the company said.

