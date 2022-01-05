Good Glamm puts Rs 200 crores in Good Creator

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Influencer marketing platforms- Plixxo and Winkl- along with creative agency MissMalini and content & creator analytics company Vidooly have come together to form the Good Creator Co (GCC).

GCC is formed by spinning off content-to-commerce company The Good Glamm Group’s influencer companies. GCC is co-founded by Malini Agarwal, Nowshad Rizwanullah & Mike Melli (from MissMalini Entertainment), Rahul Singh & Nikhil Kumar (from Winkl) and Subrat Kar, Nishant Radia & Ajay Mishra (from Vidooly) to create a full-stack, global creator ecosystem.

Both Plixxo and Winkl have 2.5 lakh influencers. GCC currently has Rs 75 crore revenue run rate, and is targeting Rs 250 crore by Dec 2022. Nishant Radia, Co-Founder, GCC said, “This partnership will address a lot of pain points in the online video and influencer marketing space, related to performance and KPIs.”

Valued at over $1.2 billion, the Good Glamm Group is backed by Warburg Pincus, Prosus Ventures, L’Occitane, Bessemer Venture Partners, Accel, Amazon, Ascent Capital, Shraddha Kapoor and Wipro Consumer.