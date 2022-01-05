STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Retail auto sales fell 16% in December, rising Covid cases may keep customers away in January

While passenger vehicle retail sales fell 11% last month to 2.45 lakh units, two-wheeler sales, hit by bad rural sentiment and rising ownership cost, fell nearly 20% in December to 11.49 lakh units

Published: 05th January 2022 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Cars, passenger vehicles, car, automobile, vehicles

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Vehicle registrations, which also indicate retail auto sales, fell over 16% Year-on-Year (YoY) in December 2021 to 15.59 lakh as against 18.79 lakh in December 2020, as per data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

While passenger vehicle retail sales fell 11% last month to 2.45 lakh units, two-wheeler sales, affected by bad rural sentiment and rising ownership cost, fell nearly 20% in December to 11.49 lakh units.

FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said, “The month of December is usually seen as a high sales month where OEMs continue to offer best discounts to clear the inventory due to the change of year. It was however not the case this time around as retail sales
continued to disappoint thus wrapping up an underperforming calendar year."

He added that with semi-conductor shortage continuing to play spoilsport, PV sales in spite of huge bookings in December closed in the red.

On two-wheeler sales, Gulati said, "The 2W segment however was on a different trajectory when compared to PV. High cost of ownership, bad rural sentiment, work from home and the latest threat of omicron continued to impact sales."

On the near-term outlook, Fada said that various state governments have once again announced Covid restrictions. "Work and education from home have resumed and will have a negative effect for auto retail. With the fear of health care expenses rising again, customers are shying away from closing their purchase decisions," it added.

India on Wednesday reported a single-day rise of 58,097 new coronavirus infections, the highest in around 199 days. A total of 2,135 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 24 states and UTs so far.

With IIT Kanpur predicting the peak of Omicron sometimes in the first week of February, Fada said that it remains extremely cautious over the next 2-3 months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Automobile sales Vehicle sales
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp