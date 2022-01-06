STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adani wins tender to supply overseas coal to NTPC

Adani Enterprises Ltd. has won a contract to supply overseas coal to India’s top electricity generator as the country aims to avoid any energy crisis in near future.

Published: 06th January 2022 10:23 AM

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

As per an official, this October state-run NTPC has issued its first tender for coal imports in more than two years and the tender was won by Adani Enterprises Ltd. Subsequently, Adani, India’s largest trader of imported thermal coal, will deliver 1 million tons to NTPC.

The coal stock at the power plants depleted to 7.2 Million Tonne (MT) (sufficient for 4 days) as on 8 October 2021, thus the Indian power producers are under pressure to bolster coal stock.

However, the  decision to purchase coal from overseas comes despite the government’s commitment to reduce reliance on fuel imports.

Coal accounts for about 70% of India’s electricity generation, and consumption is forecast to rise in the next few years, even as Prime Minister Modi makes a huge push to add renewables.

As per the reports even Kolkata-based Damodar Valley Corp. Ltd., also state-owned, is examining a proposal from Adani for the supply of the same volume to its power plants.

