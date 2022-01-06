STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Auto registration falls 16% in December; Covid surge may drag sales in January

While passenger vehicle retail sales fell 11% last month to 2.45 lakh units, two-wheeler sales, effected by bad rural sentiment and rising ownership cost, fell nearly 20% in December.

Published: 06th January 2022 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Traffic Police

Representational Image. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Vehicle registration, which also highlights retail auto sales, fell over 16% year-on-year (YoY) in December 2021 to 15.59 lakh as against 18.79 lakh in December 2020, as per data shared by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). 

While passenger vehicle retail sales fell 11% last month to 2.45 lakh units, two-wheeler sales, effected by bad rural sentiment and rising ownership cost, fell nearly 20% in December to 11.49 lakh units. 

FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said, “The month of December is usually seen as a high sales month where OEMs continue to offer best discounts to clear the inventory due to change of year. It was however not the case this time around as retail sales continued to disappoint, thus wrapping up an underperforming calendar year.”

He added that with semi-conductor shortage continuing to play spoil sport, PV sales in spite of huge bookings in December closed in red. 

On two-wheeler sales, Gulati, said, “The 2W segment however was on a different trajectory when compared to PV. High cost of ownership, bad rural sentiment, work from home and the latest threat of omicron continued to impact sales.”

On near term outlook, Fada said that various state governments have once again announced Covid restrictions.

“Work and education from home have resumed and will have a negative effect for auto retail. With the fear of healthcare expenses rising again, the customers are shying away from closing their purchase decisions,” it added.

India on Wednesday reported 58,097 coronavirus cases, the highest in around 199 days. A total of 2,135 Omicron cases have been detected so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp