STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Deloitte makes available playbook to help district administration address surging COVID-19 cases

The protocols outlined in the playbook can enable governments to quickly scale the health care support and resources required to address surges in COVID-19 cases.

Published: 06th January 2022 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Deloitte

Deloitte (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Deloitte on Thursday said it is making available a playbook to help district administrations across the country address the rising threat of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. It said in a statement that the protocols outlined in the playbook can enable governments to quickly scale the health care support and resources required to address surges in COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) cases.

It added that the playbook recommends supervised home-based care that communities can easily adopt to assist those who are medically able to recover at home. "The Deloitte playbook helps bring supervised healthcare to people at home, thereby 'extending the medical ward'. When implemented, it brings much-needed medical care and resources to rural, under-served and hard to reach communities," Deloitte Global CEO Punit Renjen said.

He added that this 'fit-for-purpose' approach will yield a model that enables broader health equity with access to critical health resources. "I am convinced that wider adoption of the model will address long-term healthcare challenges at reduced costs. This is true for India and the world," Renjen noted.

The playbook, designed and supported by Deloitte, the Public Health Foundation of India and the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Haryana, highlights the importance of collective digital and human interventions.

The playbook builds upon the learnings gained from Niti Aayog, 'Sanjeevani Pariyojana', a supervised, virtual home care initiative launched in Karnal, Haryana, India in May 2021 as well as Deloitte's experience in South Africa.

During the peak of the second wave, the Government of Haryana and Deloitte initiative had helped the people of Karnal have quick access to healthcare at home, effectively bringing the fatality rate down by 50 per cent.

Deloitte said that over 90 per cent of patients were treated at home or at isolation centres, which helped reduce the pressure on the district hospital, thereby preserving beds for the critically ill. After its success in India, the 'Sanjeevani Pariyojana' initiative was also adopted in South Africa and Southeast Asia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deloitte COVID19 Coronavirus Omicron Deloitte COVID playbook
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp