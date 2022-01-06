STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

HC stays Amazon-Future arbitration over RIL deal

The bench also stayed the January 4 order of a single bench of the High Court, which had dismissed Future’s plea to terminate the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) arbitration.

Published: 06th January 2022 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Samiksha Goel
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a big setback to Amazon, the division bench of Delhi High Court on Wednesday stayed the Amazon-Future Group arbitration in the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) in light of the Competition Commission of India’s suspension of a 2019 deal between the two companies.

The bench also stayed the January 4 order of a single bench of the High Court, which had dismissed Future’s plea to terminate the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) arbitration. The next date of hearing is now February 1, 2022.

A day after the High Court dismissed Future group’s plea seeking to end Amazon arbitration, Future Retail and its promoters on Wednesday filed appeals before the division bench of the Delhi High Court challenging the order.

The court in its order said that it would be in the interest of justice to grant a stay as the balance of convenience leaned in favour Future group.

With this latest order, options for Amazon to get a redressal against the CCI order keeping in abeyance the Future Coupon Private Ltd deal are drying up.

The company has now no option but to wait for February 1 when the matter would be taken up by Delhi High Court again.

The e-commerce giant may not also get any respite by moving to the Supreme Court with an appeal as the SIAC would anyway halt the arbitration proceeding, which was to start on January 5. 

Amazon in December had appealed SIAC against the penalty levied by CCI after the antitrust agency had put into “abeyance” its 2019 approval for Amazon’s investment in Future Coupons (FCPL).

Future also moved SIAC, on December 31, asking that it terminate the arbitration proceedings and hear its plea of termination before the SIAC hears Amazon’s plea of penalty revocation.

However, the plea was rejected by the tribunal. SIAC had said that it would go ahead with the arbitration case from Jan 5 and hear the termination plea only on Jan 8.

Future had moved Delhi High Court requesting the court to ask SIAC to hear the termination plea ahead of the arbitration case.

Approaching SC not an option for Amazon

Legal options for Amazon against CCI order keeping in abeyance the Future Coupon deal are drying up. Amazon may not get any respite by moving to the Supreme Court as the SIAC would anyway halt the arbitration proceeding, which was to start on January 5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singapore International Arbitration Centre Amazon Future Group Delhi High Court
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp