Omicron effect: JSW Group asks 50 per cent employees to opt for Work From Home in Mumbai

A JSW spokesperson said that the move has been taken as the cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus continue to surge in Maharashtra and other parts of the country.

Published: 06th January 2022 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

JSW headquarters in Mumbai

JSW headquarters in Mumbai. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: JSW Group is operating with 50 per cent staff at its offices in Mumbai, a company official informed on Thursday. The spokesperson said that the move has been taken as the cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus continue to surge in Maharashtra and other parts of the country.

"Our offices in Mumbai are working with only 50 per cent capacity from January 3, 2022. Only those who are required are coming, the rest are working from home," the spokesperson added. There are about 1,000 employees working for JSW Group in Mumbai.

The workers were sent an email to inform about the decision taken "in view of their safety", he said. While the group's headquarters is at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), it has offices at Navi Mumbai, South mumbai, Kalina and Nariman point.

The USD 13-billion JSW Group, owned by industrialist Sajjan Jindal, has a presence in various sectors, including steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, venture capital and sports.

