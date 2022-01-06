STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sensex reclaims 60,000 mark; Nifty nears 18,000

The benchmark stock indices showed resilience on Wednesday as they overcame early morning jitters to close with decent gains, and in doing so crossed psychologically important levels.

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The benchmark stock indices showed resilience on Wednesday as they overcame early morning jitters to close with decent gains, and in doing so crossed psychologically important levels. The BSE Sensex crossed 60,000 mark for the first time after 17 November 2021, and closed at 60,223 -- 367 points, or 0.6%, higher than previous day’s close. The Nifty also closed above 17,900 level ending the day at 120 points (0.6%) higher at 17,925.

The post-noon surge in the market was led by banking and financial sector stocks – as stocks like Bajaj Finserv (5%), Bajaj Finance (4.4%) and Kotak Bank (3.5%) posted strong intra-day gains. Other banking stocks like Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank posted 2% or more gains. The IT stocks, however, proved to be a drag on the market with marquee players like Infosys (-2.7%), Tech Mahindra (-2.8%) shedding more than 2% during the day. Wipro and HCL Tech also ended the day at 1.13% and 1.7% lower, respectively. Analysts believe after the recent corrections, markets are not in an over-valuation zone, making them attractive buys.

“After the recent correction, Nifty is now trading at ~20x 12-month forward PE which is no longer in the expensive zone,” says Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. However, the broad market indices underperformed with BSE Smallcap index falling 0.08% and Midcap index rising 0.36%. 

IT stocks dipped
