STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex slumps over 450 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 17,800

HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding nearly 2 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra and TCS.

Published: 06th January 2022 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex, stocks, market, stock market

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex tanked over 450 points in opening trade on Thursday, tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Infosys and TCS amid a negative trend in global markets.

The BSE index was trading 489.89 points or 0.81 per cent lower at 59,733.26 in early trade.

Likewise, the Nifty slipped 142.95 points or 0.80 per cent to 17,782.30.

HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding nearly 2 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra and TCS.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's and Tata Steel were the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share index surged 367.22 points or 0.61 per cent to end at 60,223.15.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 120 points or 0.67 per cent to finish at 17,925.25.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading with losses in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges in the US ended on a negative note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.13 per cent to USD 79.89 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market, as they bought shares worth Rs 336.83 crore on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp