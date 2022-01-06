Udaan raises USD 250 million via convertible note and debt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: B2B e-commerce company Udaan has raised $250 million via convertible note and debt, chief financial officer Aditya Pande said in an email to employees.

A convertible note is an instrument used by companies at pre-IPO stage, and the instrument converts into equity at the time of IPO launch.

Large scale tech companies that have successfully used convertible notes include Airbnb, Uber, Spotify and Robinhood.

Aditya Pande said in the email: “This reflects our ‘broadening the capitalisation strategy’ as we architect our journey for public markets and thereafter. With this convertible offering, we, as a company, have started building a complete new muscle in our finance function, which we will continue to strengthen as we go forward.”

“We have 5 new marquee investors coming onboard the Udaan juggernaut, as part of our recently concluded convertible note financing.”

This round was oversubscribed 2x and also saw participation from our existing investors, including those who bought into the company through the secondary (ESOP) round in H1 2021,” Pande added.