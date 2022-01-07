COAI to begin pilot deployment of 5G small cells

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday urged Cellular Operators Association of India to carry out a pilot project for the deployment of small cells in the country to check call drop or network congestion issue after rolling out 5G network.

While addressing COAI, Chairman of TRAI PD Vaghela asked COAI to form a team from its members and carry out four pilot projects one each covering a port, airport, metro line and a congested city area.

A small cell is an umbrella term used to describe a miniature radio access point (AP) or wireless network base station that enhances cellular network coverage and capacity in areas.

In a simple term, a small cell is a 5G tower, and has the same characteristics of the classic base stations.

On its part, COAI on Thursday informed that it, along with GSMA, had conducted a survey of stakeholder companies in India to examine the challenges to improve small deployment in the country.

After the survey, it had made 14 suggestions ranging from simplifying procedures for small deployment to granting easy access to street furniture, to updating and ensuring uniform implementation of the 2016 Right of Way Rules.