Gadkari lays foundation stone for national highway projects worth Rs 14,169 cr in UP

The development of the Mathura-Hathras-Budaun-Bareilly Highway will resolve connectivity and traffic issues at pilgrimage and tourist places.

Published: 07th January 2022 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday laid the foundation stone of national highway projects worth Rs 14,169 crore in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

The road ministry in a statement said that with the development of the Mathura-Hathras-Budaun-Bareilly Highway, connectivity and traffic issues will be resolved at pilgrimage and tourist places.

The foundation stone of 10 national highway projects for 336 km was laid virtually.

It further said that with the construction of a bypass connecting Agra Inner Ring Road and Yamuna Expressway, the city of Agra will get rid of traffic jams.

The construction of Agra-Jalesar-Etah road will facilitate the traders of brass industry, the statement said.

Gadkari also announced the development of 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg of Braj. This route will be declared as a new national highway and will be included in Bharatmala Project Phase-II, as per the statement.

The minister said that this route will be made like the 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg of Ayodhya and will be connected to all the major pilgrimage sites in the vicinity.

Apart from Mathura, this route will pass through the border areas of Rajasthan, Haryana, he added.

Overall these projects will facilitate trade and ease of doing business and the glass and bangles industry will get special impetus, it said. Additionally, there will be economic development along with an increase in employment opportunities with the coming of these highway projects.

Comments

