Airtel to pay interest on spectrum, AGR dues; not to issue equity

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel on Friday informed that it will pay the interest on deferred spectrum and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liabilities and will not issue equity to the government.

The telecom operator said it had confirmed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that it would not avail the option of conversion of interest on deferred spectrum and AGR dues into equity.

“In furtherance to the earlier communication dated October 25, 2021 and in reference to the notification dated October 14, 2021 issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to the company, we wish to inform you that the company has confirmed to DoT that it will not avail the option of conversion of the interest on deferred spectrum and AGR dues into equity,” said Airtel.

Last year, the government had taken several measures to protect the financially ailing telecom industry including a four-year break for companies from paying statutory dues, permission to share scarce airwaves, change in the definition of revenue on which levies are paid and 100% foreign investment through the automatic route.

The move translated into a relief in the company’s cash outflow. Subsequently, Airtel prepaid its entire liability of Rs 15,519 crore from its 2014 acquisition of 128.4 MHz spectrum.

The company had at the time said this would help in saving around Rs 3,400 crore in interest expenses. As far as AGR dues are concerned, Airtel has already paid around Rs 18,400 crore. Its balance AGR dues are Rs 25,000 crore.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have already said they will opt for the four-year moratorium on payment of dues. The moratorium is expected to free up cash flow to the tune of thousands of crores for the telcos.

Not to avail the conversion option

The telecom operation said it had confirmed the DoT that it would not avail the option of conversion of interest on deferred spectrum and AGR dues into equity.