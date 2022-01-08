STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Auto, telecom, BPO, insurance and oil sectors see fall in hiring: Report

Reflecting a negative hiring sentiment, major industries like auto, telecom, oil, BPO, insurance saw a fall in hiring in December.

Published: 08th January 2022 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reflecting a negative hiring sentiment, major industries like auto, telecom, oil, BPO, insurance saw a fall in hiring in December, according to Naukri JobSpeak index released on Friday.

Sectors such as insurance (-19%), BPO (-14%), and FMCG (-12%) saw a decline in hiring activity in December this year over the same period last year, says the report.

“On the other hand, the software & IT sector continues to grow by 8% Y-O-Y. Real estate sector showed a growth of 8% in hiring activity for Dec ’21. Sectors like travel and hospitality (+22%), retail (+20%) and education (+12%), have been showing good growth owing to the festive quarter and a rebound,” the report said, adding other sectors that grew included BFSI (+3%) and advertising (+18%).

Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com, commented on the report saying, “As companies continue to press the pedal on their digital transformation journeys, the demand for certain functional areas and sectors will keep growing.” 

While hiring for new applicants and young professionals was flat in Dec’21 over last year, demand witnessed a slump for professionals in the 8-12 years at (-4%) and 13-16 years (-9%) experience segments.

Geographically, the report notes that metros, except Delhi and Kolkata, witnessed growth. But amongst the emerging cities, barring Ahmedabad, other tier-2 cities such as Kochi, Coimbatore, Jaipur, and Chandigarh have shown a dip in hiring activity in Dec’21 vs Dec’20.

