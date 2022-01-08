STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Issued show cause notices, but no record of outcome of cases: GST intelligence body in RTI reply 

According to information collected by RTI activist Abhay Kolarkar, between FY15 and FY21, a total of 158 show-cause notices have been issued, involving an amount of Rs 9,358 crore.

NAGPUR: Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) issued 158 show-cause notices for tax evasion, amounting to Rs 9,359 crore in the six years to FY21, but does not maintain a record of the outcome of those cases, a reply to an RTI query has revealed.

City-based RTI activist Abhay Kolarkar had sought consolidated information pertaining to the Directorate General of GST from DGGI, which revealed that between FY15 and FY21, a total of 158 show-cause notices have been issued, involving an amount of Rs 9,358 crore.

However, questions on SCNs (show cause notices) decided by authorities, amount realised due to issue of SCN and number of SCN pending and the amount involved therein drew a blank, as per the copy of the RTI reply.

"They (GDDI) are supposed to track all these cases and keep a record on it. But the reply clearly says 'no such data is maintained'," Kolarkar said.

Before the introduction of GST in July 2017, the DGGI operated as Directorate General of Central Excise Intelligence (DGCEI), he added.

