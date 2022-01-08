TCS share buyback decision on January 12

Uma Kannan and Ram Sahgal By

Express News Service

BENGALURU/MUMBAI: It services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday announced that its board will consider a proposal for buyback of shares of the company at its meeting on January 12, 2022. On the same day, TCS will declare its third quarter results.

"...This is to inform you that the board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, at its meeting to be held on January 12, 2022," TCS said in its filing.

The company had announced its last buyback in 2020. The buyback was opened on December 18, 2020 and closed on January 1, 2021. The share buyback was to the tune of Rs 16,000 crore at Rs 3,000 per share.

This year too, the size of the buyback could be around Rs 16,000 crore, but the company could surprise on the higher side. The buyback is likely to be at Rs 4,500 a piece TCS had approved a proposal to buyback up to over 5.3 crore equity shares. In FY 2021, the company had an order book of $31.6 billion, 17% higher than the previous year.

In its annual report, the company said that every year it closes several large transformational deals, including one in FY 2021 with total contract value of over $2.4 billion.

During the board meeting on January 12, the TCS board will also consider a third interim dividend to the shareholders.

With a total employee base of 5.28 lakh, the largest IT firm had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,624 crore in the September quarter, and its revenue was at Rs 46,867 crore. For the Q2 ended Sept 31, 2021, the board had approved a dividend of Rs 7 per equity share.

Meanwhile, TCS shares closed 1.26% higher at Rs 3,854.85 on BSE on Friday. The total number of shares traded stood at 24.6 lakh against the one month average of 19.6 lakh. Of Friday’s total trades, a little over 15 lakhs (61%) were delivered.

“There could be a short covering rally at open next week,” said Siddharth Bhamre, director, alternate investments & research, InCred. “Markets would speculate on the buyback price and acceptance ratio.”

