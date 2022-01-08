STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TCS share buyback decision on January 12

The buyback is likely to be at Rs 4,500  a piece TCS had approved a proposal to buyback up to over 5.3 crore equity shares.

Published: 08th January 2022 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (File Photo | Reuters)

By Uma Kannan and Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

BENGALURU/MUMBAI: It services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday announced that its board will consider a proposal for buyback of shares of the company at its meeting on January 12, 2022. On the same day, TCS will declare its third quarter results.

"...This is to inform you that the board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, at its meeting to be held on January 12, 2022," TCS said in its filing.

The company had announced its last buyback in 2020. The buyback was opened on December 18, 2020 and closed on January 1, 2021. The share buyback was to the tune of Rs 16,000 crore at Rs 3,000 per share. 

This year too, the size of the buyback could be around Rs 16,000 crore, but the company could surprise on the higher side. The buyback is likely to be at Rs 4,500  a piece TCS had approved a proposal to buyback up to over 5.3 crore equity shares. In FY 2021, the company had an order book of $31.6 billion, 17% higher than the previous year.

In its annual report, the company said that every year it closes several large transformational deals, including one in FY 2021 with total contract value of over $2.4 billion.

During the board meeting on January 12, the TCS board will also consider a third interim dividend to the shareholders.

With a total employee base of 5.28 lakh, the largest IT firm had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,624 crore in the September quarter, and its revenue was at Rs 46,867 crore. For the Q2 ended Sept 31, 2021, the board had approved a dividend of Rs 7 per equity share.

Meanwhile, TCS shares closed 1.26% higher at Rs 3,854.85 on BSE on Friday. The total number of shares traded stood at 24.6 lakh against the one month average of 19.6 lakh. Of Friday’s total trades, a little over 15 lakhs (61%) were delivered.

“There could be a short covering rally at open next week,” said Siddharth Bhamre, director, alternate investments & research, InCred. “Markets would speculate on the buyback price and acceptance ratio.”

Buyback likely to be at Rs 4,500 a piece

Just like last year, the size of the buyback could be around Rs 16,000 crore this year too, but the company could surprise on the higher side. The buyback is likely to be at Rs 4,500  a piece.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TCS Tata Consultancy Services
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp