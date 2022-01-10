STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DPIIT to hold Innovation Week for start-ups

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is organising the first-ever Start-up India Innovation Week from 10th -16th of January 2022.

Startup
By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is organising the first-ever Start-up India Innovation Week from 10th -16th of January 2022. The virtual week-long innovation celebration aims to commemorate the 75th year of India’s independence ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and is designed to showcase the spread and depth of entrepreneurship across India.

This event’s main goal is to bring together the country’s key start-ups, entrepreneurs, investors, incubators, funding entities, banks, policymakers, and other national/international stakeholders to celebrate entrepreneurship and promote innovation.

Furthermore, to exchange knowledge on nurturing start-up ecosystems; to develop entrepreneurial ecosystem capacities; to mobilise global and domestic capital for start-up investments; to encourage and inspire the youth for innovation and entrepreneurship; to provide market access opportunities to start-ups; and to showcase high-quality, high-technology, and frugal innovations from India.

With participation of States/UTs and various departments of Government of India, the week-long programme will address key aspects of the start-up ecosystem through interactive sessions, workshops, and presentations based on themes such as Academia & Mentorship Support to Start-ups, etc.

