How to read Put-call ratio & its implications on stock movement

MUMBAI: Tata Consultancy Services’ active month options expiring on January 27 had a put call ratio (PCR) of 0.6 on the Friday closing, before the company announced it would consider a buyback at its board meeting on January 12.

This ratio could increase by end of trade on Monday as the buyback news could cause the stock to rally, depending on Street expectations of the buyback price, its size and the acceptance ratio. A rise would indicate a bullish set up and a further lessening of the ratio would imply a bearish response of the Street.

Options are derivative instruments as they derive their value from an underlying security, in this case the TCS share.

An options contract gives a buyer the right to buy (call option) or sell (put option) an underlying security at a fixed price on a future date in exchange for a premium she pays to the seller. The seller is obliged to either sell to or buy the security from the buyer. In reality, the contracts are cash settled. The maximum loss for the buyer is the premium paid to the seller while the gain can be unlimited. The seller’s maximum gain is the premium earned from the options’ buyer.

The seller, assuming unlimited risk, is considered financially savvier than the options buyer and 8 out of 10 times retains the premium paid by the latter. The open or outstanding positions of all the calls and the puts each totalled together give the total call and put open interest. To determine the PCR , the sum of the puts outstanding is divided by the sum of the calls outstanding .

A higher ratio normally indicates a bullish stance as the option sellers are confident that an underlying security won’t fall and the put sellers would get to retain the premium paid by the put buyers. A lower ratio likewise indicates a bearish stance as the call sellers are confident that an underlying security wouldn’t rise, enabling them to pocket the premium paid by the call buyers.

These are dependent on what strikes or levels the option sellers have sold the options, whether puts or calls and will be dealt with in a later edition. An unforeseen event, like the TCS corporate action, could alter the PCR and give hints of what the Street thinks of it.

The options contract

