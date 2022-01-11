Government may hold 35.8 per cent stake in Voda Idea as firm decides to convert dues liability into equity

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, informed that it has opted for converting the interest on spectrum and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues into government equity. Following the decision, the government will hold around 35.8% shares, the promoter shareholders would hold around 28.5% of Vodafone Group and 17.8 % Aditya Birla Group.



“The conversion will therefore result in dilution to all the existing shareholders of the Company, including the Promoters. Following conversion, it is expected that the Government will hold around 35.8% of the total outstanding shares of the Company, and that the Promoter shareholders would hold around 28.5% (Vodafone Group) and around 17.8% (Aditya Birla Group), respectively,” said the company in a statement.

Last year, the government announced a telecom reform package to rescue the cash-strap telecom industry. As per the package, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), on 14 October 2021 had provided various options to the operators including deferment of spectrum auction payment due up to four years, one-time opportunity to opt for deferment of AGR related dues as determined by the Supreme Court by four years and a one-time opportunity to exercise the option of paying interest for the deferment period on the deferred spectrum instalments and AGR dues by way of conversion into equity.

In the board of directors' meeting, held on 10 January 2022, Vodafone Idea decided to approve the conversion of the full amount of such interest related to spectrum auction instalments and AGR Dues into equity. The Net Present Value (NPV) of this interest is expected to be about Rs.16,000 crore as per the Company’s best estimates, subject to confirmation by the DoT.

“Since the average price of the Company’s shares at the relevant date of 14.08.2021 was below par value, the equity shares will be issued to the Government at par value of Rs. 10/- per share, subject to final confirmation by the DoT,” informed Vodafone Idea.

With this step, the Vodafone Idea has become the only telco that has accepted the four-year moratorium and accepted equity conversion. Bharti Airtel has opted for the moratorium but not the equity conversion while Reliance Jio went for neither. So far, the company has paid the government Rs. 7,854 crore in dues but still owes roughly Rs. 50,000 crore.

Following the news, the Vodafone Idea share crashed 19%, the share touched an intraday low of Rs 12.05, falling 18.86% on BSE.

The company said the Board has also taken note of the proposed changes to the existing Shareholders Agreement (SHA), and accordingly authorised the execution of the same and also recommended changes in the Articles of Association (AoA) to give effect to the changes in the SHA.

“The governance and other rights of the Promoter shareholders are governed by a Shareholders Agreement (SHA) to which the Company is a party and are also incorporated in the Articles of Association of the Company. The rights are subject to a minimum Qualifying Threshold of 21% for each Promoter group, and in light of the conversion of interest into equity, the Promoters have mutually agreed to amend the existing SHA for reducing the minimum Qualifying Threshold from 21% to 13% for the purpose of exercising certain governing rights e.g. appointment of directors and relating to appointment of certain key officials etc,” said the company.