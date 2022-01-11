STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hiring for leadership roles rises 55% in 2021: Report

This was a result of an increased need for revival of businesses, new policies, and implementation of the same across organisations, says the report.

Published: 11th January 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Leadership/top management (with more than 15 years) professionals witnessed the maximum growth in hiring in 2021 at 55%, according to Monster Annual Trends report released on Monday. This was a result of an increased need for revival of businesses, new policies, and implementation of the same across organisations, says the report.

“Leaders were an essential asset to chart courses and help companies adapt, evolve, and transform, and many of these openings are expected to result from the need to replace professionals who have transferred, exited, or retired from the labour force,” it says.

Top management professionals were most in demand for IT, telecom, and sales & business development. Mid-senior level (7-10 years) and intermediate (4-6 years) professionals saw an uptick of 31% and 27% respectively. While senior level (11-15 years) professionals indicated an 18% growth, demand for entry-level (0-3 years) showed 12% growth in the past year.

