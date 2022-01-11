STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

In a first, India allows imports of US pork

Last year, the United States exported more than $1.6 billion worth of agricultural products to India.

Published: 11th January 2022 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

India-US relations, India-US ties, India-US flags

Image used for representation (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States announced Monday that India would allow imports of US pork and pork products for the first time, welcoming the removal of an old block on US farm trade.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai made the announcement in a statement.

"This new opportunity marks the culmination of nearly two decades of work to gain market access for US pork to India -- and it signals positive movement in US-India trade relations," Vilsack said.

ALSO READ | BMW's new iX Flow becomes first-ever colour-changing car

At the Trade Policy Forum between the United States and India held in New Delhi in November 2021, Tai spoke at the time about the importance of access to the Indian market for American pork.

"We will continue working with the Indian government to ensure that the US pork industry can begin shipping its high-quality products to consumers as soon as possible," she said.

In 2020, the United States was the world's third-largest pork producer and the world's second-largest exporter, with global sales of pork and pork products valued at $7.7 billion, according to USTR data.

Last year, the United States exported more than $1.6 billion worth of agricultural products to India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Pork India-US trade
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp