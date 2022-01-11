Participation of women workers goes up to 32% in July-Sept '21

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The over-all percentage of female workers has gone up to 32.1 from 29.3% reported during the first round of QES, the Labour Ministry said on Monday. Total employment generated by nine select sectors stood at 3.10 crore in the July-September 2021 quarter, which is 2 lakh more than that of the April-June period, according to Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) for the second quarter of the current fiscal.

The report, released by Union Minister for Labour & Employment Bhupender Yadav covers establishments with 10 or more employees across nine sectors, including manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, education, health, accommodation and restaurant, IT/ BPO and financial services, accounting for a majority of the total employment in the non-farm establishments.

As per the survey, of the total employment estimated in the selected nine sectors, manufacturing accounted for nearly 39%, followed by education with 22% and health as well as IT/BPOs sectors both around 10%. Trade and transport sectors engaged 5.3% and 4.6% of the total estimated workers respectively.