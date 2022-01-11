STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Participation of women workers goes up to 32% in July-Sept '21

The over-all percentage of female workers has gone up to 32.1 from 29.3% reported during the first round of QES, the Labour Ministry said on Monday.

Published: 11th January 2022 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The over-all percentage of female workers has gone up to 32.1 from 29.3% reported during the first round of QES, the Labour Ministry said on Monday. Total employment generated by nine select sectors stood at 3.10 crore in the July-September 2021 quarter, which is 2 lakh more than that of the April-June period, according to Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) for the second quarter of the current fiscal.

The report, released by Union Minister for Labour & Employment Bhupender Yadav covers establishments with 10 or more employees across nine sectors, including manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, education, health, accommodation and restaurant, IT/ BPO and financial services, accounting for a majority of the total employment in the non-farm establishments.

As per the survey, of the total employment estimated in the selected nine sectors, manufacturing accounted for nearly 39%, followed by education with 22% and health as well as IT/BPOs sectors both around 10%. Trade and transport sectors engaged 5.3% and 4.6% of the total estimated workers respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
female employment
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp