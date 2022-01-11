STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Paytm stock at record low; loan disbursal up 401%

The stock fell over 6% to a record low of Rs 1,151 apiece on BSE and closed at Rs 1,157.90.

Published: 11th January 2022 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Paytm.

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Shares of Paytm parent company One97 Communications hit a record low on Monday after brokerage firm Macquarie gave an ‘underperform’ rating and set the target price of the company at Rs 900 from Rs 1,200 earlier. 

The stock fell over 6% to a record low of Rs 1,151 apiece on BSE and closed at Rs 1,157.90. “We believe our revenue projections, particularly on the distribution side, is at risk,” Macquarie said in a note. It also noted that senior executives have been resigning from the company, which is a cause of concern.

Recently, Renu Satti, Chief Operating Officer, Offline Payments, and Abhishek Arun, Chief Operating Officer, Paytm Payments Bank, have quit the company. Following this, the company elevated Bhavesh Gupta, CEO, Paytm Lending, to take on the leadership for the offline payments vertical.

The brokerage firm also said that the RBI’s proposal to cap charges on digital payments could impact the company’s revenue significantly. In November 2021, after its listings, the company reported that its net loss widened 11% at Rs 482 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, One97 Communications said in its filings on Monday that its lending business scaled rapidly. The number of loans disbursed through the company’s platform increased by 401 % y-o-y to 4.4 million loans in Q3 FY22. It disbursed loans amounting to Rs 2,180 crore, an increase of 365% Y-o-Y.

“We have seen stellar growth in each of the lending products, i.e. Paytm Postpaid (buy-now-pay-later), personal loans and merchant loans,” the company said. It said the gross merchandise volume (GMV) in Q3FY22 grew 123% to Rs 2,50,100 crore. It said the year-to-date GMV is already higher than all of FY21, led by significant non-UPI GMV growth.

Nifty reclaims 18,000-mark after two months     
New Delhi: The benchmark Nifty index reclaimed the 18,000 level after almost two months as equity markets started the week on a strong note in expectation that India Inc would post good third quarter results. On Monday, the Nifty closed at 18,003, up 191 points, or 1.07%, from its previous close, while another benchmark index Sensex rose 651 points to close at 60,395. The positive sentiments were shared by the broader market as The Bank Nifty closed 1.6% at 38,348, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 closed 0.9% and 1.3% higher respectively.  Auto, banking and IT sector stocks were the top gainers of the day. UPL Ltd was the top gainer among Nifty  50 stocks with 4.57% gain followed by Hero Moto (3.38%), Titan (3.14%) and SBI (2.75%).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
paytm
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp