Start-up fraternity should nurture 75 more unicorns in 2022, says minister

The minister said venture capitalists and financers can play a key role in mentoring young start-ups.

Published: 11th January 2022 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Entrepreneurs must start thinking of making our start-ups more resilient and start-ups can play a very important role to socialise and democratise the availability of healthcare across the world, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

Inaugurating the Startup India Innovation Week (Jan 10-16), organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the minister said, start-ups have turned Covid-19 into an opportunity from a crisis. 2021 will always be remembered as the year of unicorns with the third largest (82 unicorns) number of unicorns anywhere in the world. He also added that this year, the start-up fraternity should nurture 75 more unicorns. 

“Start-ups are the key reason behind India’s meteoric rise in the global innovation index from 76 in 2014 to 46 in 2021,” Goyal said, adding that the country has cracked the top 50 and that “we need to aspire to reach the top 25” on the global innovation index. The minister said venture capitalists and financers can play a key role in mentoring young start-ups.

During 2018-2021, start-ups have created over 6 lakh jobs, and in 2021 alone, they created over 2 lakh jobs. He said that the government has taken steps such as reduction in patent filing fees and relaxation of public procurement norms to encourage start-ups. The e-commerce industry in India is booming with both major players and new players. ONDC helps in creating a platform — open-source — for all online retailers.

The minister said, “We are actively working on the open network for digital commerce that will be a game changer and help our entrepreneurs to save cost. This new initiative provides a huge opportunity for emerging start-ups and bridges the gap between big e-commerce players and new start-ups.” 

While UPI transforms the fintech ecosystem, ONDC plays a similar role for the commerce start-ups. Speaking at a panel discussion, PhonePe founder Sameer Nigam and Paytm President and Group CFO Madhur Deora said ONDC will help SMEs as it is an open network. Also, buyers can reach sellers across platforms.

TAGS
piyush goyal
India Matters
