STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

JLR commences bookings of all new Range Rover in India

The new Range Rover, with prices starting from Rs 2.31 crore (ex-showroom India), is now available for bookings.

Published: 12th January 2022 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a Range Rover used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday said it has commenced bookings for the all-new Range Rover in the country.

The new Range Rover, with prices starting from Rs 2.31 crore (ex-showroom India), is now available for bookings.

"The Range Rover sits at the pinnacle of luxury SUVs in India and the new fifth generation Range Rover ups the desirability quotient significantly higher," Jaguar Land Rover India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

The model comes with three powertrain options -- 3 litre diesel, 3 litre petrol and new 4.4 litre petrol. The six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines feature the latest 48 V mild hybrid (MHEV) technology which harvests energy usually lost under deceleration and braking to boost fuel efficiency.

The system's belt-integrated starter motor ensures responsive and refined operation of the stop-start system and provides extra assistance to the engine when accelerating, the automaker said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaguar Land Rover JLR
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp